Iran arrests 13 over Tehran bank heist, state media reports

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities say they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes. Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said that three of the thieves were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad, while the rest were apprehended in the capital and Iran’s north, State-run IRNA news agency reported Friday. A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport, he added. State TV showed footage of jewelry, gold coins and bundles of dollar bills laid out on a long table. Bank robberies are rare in theocratic Iran. If convicted, the suspects face lengthy prison sentences.