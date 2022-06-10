Idaho stepmom gets life sentence for killing 9-year-old boy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 29-year-old Idaho woman convicted of torturing and killing her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Monique Osuna received the sentence Thursday in Fourth District Court. KTVB-TV reports that Osuna previously pleaded guilty to murdering Emrik Osuna in a deal that eliminated the death penalty. Erik Osuna, the boy’s biological father, has also pleaded guilty to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced June 27. Videos from nanny cameras throughout the home show Erik and Osuna abusing Emrik, who is also forced to exercise for hours and becomes malnourished. He died in September 2020 at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise.