Hungary accused of discrimination for discount fuel policy

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A spokesperson for the European Union’s executive arm says Hungary is discriminating against citizens of other EU countries by offering discounted fuel to drivers of vehicles with Hungarian license plates. Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are required to pay market prices. At a press briefing in Brussels on Friday, a spokesperson said the European Commission had received complaints and that Hungary’s policy could violate regulatory frameworks of the EU’s common market. The Hungarian government announced in May that only vehicles with Hungarian registration would be able to purchase gasoline and diesel at the discounted price of 480 forints ($1.30) per liter.