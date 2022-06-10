German priest found dead after suspension over abuse probe

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic priest in Germany has been found dead a day after he was questioned and suspended as part of an investigation into abuse allegations. The Diocese of Limburg said in a statement that the head of its seminary was found dead on Thursday. It said the priest had been questioned Wednesday “regarding allegations of inappropriate behavior” and subsequently suspended by Bishop Georg Baetzing pending an investigation. The diocese said the priest’s death “hits us hard, causes consternation and bewilderment, and raises many questions.” It said the priest had held roles of responsibility within the diocese for several years.