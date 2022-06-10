Canada to require a warning be printed on every cigarette.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette. The move builds on Canada’s mandate to include graphic photo warnings on tobacco products’ packaging — a policy that started an international trend when it was introduced two decades ago. A consultation period for the proposed change is set to begin Saturday, and the government anticipates the changes coming into force in the latter half of 2023. While the exact messaging printed on cigarettes could change, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett Bennett says the current proposal is: “Poison in every puff.”