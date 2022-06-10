Bangladesh Muslims protest against India officials’ comments

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh’s capital to urge Muslim-majority nations to cut off diplomatic ties with India and boycott its products unless it punishes two governing party officials for comments deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The protesters also criticized Bangladesh’s government for not publicly criticizing the comments. They marched after Friday prayers through streets near the main mosque in downtown Dhaka. Many chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing anger in Bangladesh and other Muslim-majority nations since last week, when two officials of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party made comments seen as insulting Islam’s prophet and his wife.