Venezuela’s Maduro received with pomp on Algeria visit

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president has met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was welcomed with pomp as he visited the North African nation. Maduro arrived Wednesday evening, greeted at the Algiers airport by Algeria’s prime minister, as he began what Algeria’s state APS news agency called a two-day “working and friendship visit.” Like all visiting leaders, Maduro paid homage to the “martyrs” of Algeria’s brutal, seven-year independence war with France, laying a wreath of flowers at the national monument to the fallen and observing a minute of silence. Maduro’s visit to Algeria follows a visit in Turkey.