US rolls back Trump rule on relations with Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Washington is reversing a Trump administration policy on U.S.-Palestinian relations ahead of President Joe Biden’s possible visit to Israel. The new rule announced on Thursday means Palestinians will deal directly with the State Department in Washington, rather than go through the U.S. ambassador in Jerusalem first. That re-establishes a line of communication canceled by former President Donald Trump. The step falls short of the Palestinians’ demand that the United States reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which for years functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Biden’s possible visit to the region could come as soon as next month.