Two rare Shirley Jackson stories published this week

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shirley Jackson had a gift for evoking years of anxiety in the space it might take to summarize a baseball game. Two very brief and previously unreleased stories of hers have been published in the summer issue of The Strand Magazine. They’re titled “Charlie Roberts” and “Only Stand and Wait.” The Strand has featured obscure works by William Faulkner, Mark Twain and many others. “Charlie Roberts” is a tense conversation between a married couple over plans for a dinner party. In “Only Stand and Wait,” a blind man has surgery and soon will be able to see, but wonders if he made the right decision.