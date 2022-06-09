Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that he plans to stand for reelection next year. Erdogan made the announcement on Thursday during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir. He challenged the main opposition party’s leader to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties. Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest. Erdogan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. But support for him and his party has steadily declined amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis.