Top EU court says UK residents in Europe can’t vote there

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says British citizens living in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality. The ruling was seen as a possible test for the rights of U.K citizens who move to the EU before Brexit two years ago. It was launched by a British woman who has lived in France for more than three decades but was struck off the electoral roll in 2020. She can no longer vote in Britain either. The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that the woman has lost her electoral rights and that this is due to “the sole sovereign” U.K. decision to leave.