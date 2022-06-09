Spain evacuates 2,000 people as crews race to check wildfire

MADRID (AP) — Emergency agencies have deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews to fight a wildfire in southern Spain that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people. Authorities raced against the clock in the dry, hilly area of Andalucia as Spain’s AEMET weather service said Thursday that the country could be on the verge of a heatwave. Temperatures were forecast to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The blaze injured three firefighters after it broke out Wednesday amid gusting winds. People were evacuated as a precaution late Wednesday from five different locations across the province of Malaga.