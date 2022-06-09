Pakistanis rally to denounce India over remarks about Islam

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Islamists have rallied in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, urging Muslim countries to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi over remarks by two officials from India’s ruling party that were derogatory to the Prophet Muhammad. Demonstrators from the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party rallied on Thursday and briefly clashed with police when they were stopped from marching toward the Indian Embassy. Anger has been growing in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority nations since last week, when two spokespeople for India’s Bharatiya Janata Party made comments seen as insulting Islam’s prophet and his wife Aisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has suspended the officials.