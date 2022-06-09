Man admits selling unregistered pesticide to fight COVID-19

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted to illegally selling unregistered pesticides as a COVID-19 defense to government and municipal entities. Paul Andrecola pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Camden to wire fraud and other charges. A criminal complaint alleges the 63-year-old Burlington County man made and sold pesticides that weren’t registered with the EPA as required, and weren’t on the EPA’s list of products deemed to be effective against COVID-19. Andrecola and others allegedly put another company’s EPA registration numbers on his products and sold them to federal and local entities for $2.7 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.