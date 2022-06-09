Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face. Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court. The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation. The 62-year-old Hosinski will also undergo anger evaluation. Judge Teresa Cataldo set sentencing for July 14. Hosinski was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.