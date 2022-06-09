Greece: Appeals court overturns seizure of Iran tanker’s oil

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A court in central Greece has overturned a ruling that authorized the confiscation of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker at the center of a volatile dispute over international sanctions. Greek and Iranian officials confirmed on Thursday that an appeals court in the port city of Halkida reversed a lower court’s decision to remove the cargo from the Lana. Greek authorities temporarily seized the tanker on April 15. A Greek official said last month that the Iranian tanker’s cargo was being transferred to another vessel following a request from the United States. Iran had fiercely protested the action, and ordered the armed takeover of two Greek-flagged tankers in the Persian Gulf.