German transport minister opposes EU combustion engine ban

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister has announced strong opposition to an European Union plan that bans the sale of new cars with combustion engines across the bloc in 2035. The plan backed by EU lawmakers Wednesday still needs to be approved by EU nations. Transport Minister Volker Wissing told reporters in Berlin that the proposal discriminates against vehicles powered by synthetic fuels. It is unclear whether his position is shared by the rest of the German government. Critics argue that the limited supply of synthetic fuels should be reserved for modes of transport where electrification isn’t currently feasible, such as airplanes. Cars account for about 12% of the greenhouse gas emissions released in the EU.