Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel markets

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

AP Energy Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas has left nearby residents rattled. And it’s taking a substantial amount of the fuel off the market at a time when global demand is soaring. Freeport LNG will be offline for at least three weeks following a fire in its export facility. Few details were released about what happened. The company said no one was injured, and the cause is under investigation. The reduction comes at a time when global demand for LNG is high because many nations are trying to wean themselves off Russian gas.