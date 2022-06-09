A look at high-profile killings by US police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head as the Black man was on the ground. Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr was charged Thursday, weeks after the 26-year-old Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. A bystander recorded the shooting on cellphone video. Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute into the stop, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license. Officers are rarely charged with crimes in civilian deaths, and it’s rarer still for them to be convicted.