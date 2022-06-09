2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Virginia in the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia. City officials said at a news conference Thursday that the men will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail in Saturday night’s shooting on South Street. Three people died overall and several others were injured. Authorities have said no charges are planned in the case of the third death because it is considered self-defense. Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.