Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion. Evers’ move on Wednesday is more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session, which is scheduled for June 22. They have ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.