WHO: COVID cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally fell everywhere last week except the Middle East and Southeast Asia. That’s according to the World Health Organization. In its latest weekly report, the U.N. health agency said there was a 12% drop in cases and a 22% drop in deaths globally. Still, it said that new weekly cases rose 19% in the Middle East and inched up 1% in Southeast Asia. WHO’s chief described the fall in COVID-19 cases, which peaked in January, as “a very encouraging trend.” Still, he warned that the pandemic was not yet over and urged caution. The number of deaths increased 7% in the Western Pacific and dropped elsewhere.