UN report: Ukraine war is increasing suffering of millions

By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U/N. report says the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine are increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices and worsening a financial crisis, coming on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The UN Global Crisis Response Group says the war “has exacerbated a global cost-of-living crisis unseen in at least a generation.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that “the war’s impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe and speeding up.”

