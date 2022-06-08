Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament has made a vibrant plea for his country to be named a candidate for European Union membership. The candidacy move would bring the war-torn nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance. Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told EU lawmakers that failing to give Ukraine a sign of an open door would be a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “he can be totally going forward without any punishment.” European heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status this month. The European Parliament already passed a resolution in favor of making Ukraine a membership candidate.