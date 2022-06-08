Thai police sentenced to life for killing drug suspect

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A former Thai police colonel nicknamed “Jo Ferrari” for his extravagant collection of luxury cars has been sentenced with five subordinates to life in prison for the torture and killing of a drug suspect from whom they were trying to extort money. Allegations of corruption and rough treatment of suspects by Thai police are not unusual. But last year’s killing was captured on video, causing a public uproar. The six defendants convicted of premeditated murder and other charges on Wednesday were initially given death sentences, but those were reduced to life in prison for the officers’ efforts to revive the victim and compensate his family.