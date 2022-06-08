Spain grants nationality to ‘stateless’ girl

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has upheld the decision to grant Spanish nationality to the daughter of a Cameroon woman who was born while they migrated to Europe. The girl had been living in Spain without any official documents that granted her a nationality since she and her mother arrived in 2018. In a ruling seen by The Associated Press, the court took the measure to ensure that the girl no longer remained “in a stateless limbo” and could access Spain’s national health care system. The Spanish Commission for Refugees says this is the first case of its kind in the European Union country.