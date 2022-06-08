Renowned Portuguese-British artist Paula Rego dies at 87

By JILL LAWLESS and BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Portuguese-British artist Paula Rego, who created bold, visceral works inspired by fairy tales and her own life, has died at the age of 87. The Victoria Miro Gallery said the artist died Wednesday at her London home after a short illness. Though she lived in Britain, Rego’s work was infused with the colors and stories of her homeland. Her work drew on her childhood in conservative Portugal as well as on folk tales and nursery rhymes. Rego’s work is in the collections of the British Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and other major museums. Portugal has a museum devoted to her. The Portuguese government declared a day of national mourning in Rego’s honor.