New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

Three Texas families with transgender children are suing the state over its investigations into them over gender-confirming treatment the youths have received. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest challenge over the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block similar investigations against other members of an LGBTQ advocacy group. The lawsuit comes a little over a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate such treatments while ruling in favor of one family being investigated.