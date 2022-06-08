Japan criticizes Russia for suspending fishing pact

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has criticized Russia’s suspension of an agreement that allows Japanese to fish in waters near disputed islands as relations between the countries deteriorate over the war in Ukraine. The fishing deal has been in place since 1998, allowing Japanese fishing boats to operate around the Russian-held Kurils, which Japan also claims and calls the Northern Territories, in exchange for Japan’s payment based on catch quota. The suspension is apparently in response to Japan’s sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. It raises concern about the safety of Japanese fishing boats in the area. Prior to the agreement, Russian authorities had seized and shot at Japanese boats. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says Tokyo will pursue negotiations with Moscow.