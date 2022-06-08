Jan. 6 panel’s 1,000 witnesses: From Trump aides to rioters

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel has interviewed more than 1,000 people who were directly or indirectly involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection as it’s probed the violent attack and former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to overturn his election defeat. Some of those witnesses will return for a series of public hearings starting on Thursday as the committee sets out to present its initial findings. Committee members hope to put together a story of Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to reject President Joe Biden’s victory.