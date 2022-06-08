High court limits suing officials over rights violations

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is limiting when someone can sue for a violation of their rights by a federal official. The justices sided with the government in a case involving the owner of a notorious inn on the U.S.-Canada border. The justices said that the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn, Robert Boule, can’t sue a Border Patrol agent over a confrontation at his inn in which he said the agent shoved him and then retaliated against him when he complained that the man had used excessive force. It’s the latest in a line of cases narrowing the public’s ability to sue federal officials for rights violations.