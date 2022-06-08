Helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

By MICHELLE A. MONROE

Associated Press

A helicopter carrying six people has crashed in a lava field in Hawaii. Cyrus Johnasen, a public information office for Hawaii County, says it was a tour helicopter with a pilot and five passengers. He says the initial report of a crash came in about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the southern most tip of the Big Island. Johnasen says the site was inaccessible by vehicle so the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to take victims to ambulances waiting at nearby roads. He says the pilot had been trapped but was later extracted. Johnasen says the pilot is a man in his 50s and was in serious but stable condition. An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported as ambulatory. All have been safely evacuated from the site.