‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that’s been called the “great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.