FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids’ data privacy online

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children’s privacy online. The ongoing work will include toughened enforcement of a long-standing law governing kids’ online privacy and eying the algorithms used by social media platforms targeting young people. Lina Khan has headed the consumer-protection agency for a year. She called the issue of children’s privacy is enormously important and said the FTC is working protect children from data abuses. Around the country, parents’ concern has deepened over the impact of social media on kids.