Documents: Dominican minister slain over denied permits

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Judicial documents that The Associated Press has obtained state that the childhood friend accused of fatally shooting the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources this week allegedly did so because he was denied environmental permits he was seeking on behalf of various companies. Those permits and others were found inside a briefcase the suspect was carrying when the minister, who is the son of a former president, was shot six times at his office on Monday, according to the documents obtained Wednesday. The documents also state the suspect had supported the minister’s 2020 political campaign and complained he didn’t receive the help he expected with the permits.