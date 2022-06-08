Del Rio defends comparing Floyd protests to Capitol riots

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio is defending his comparison between the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The defensive coordinator said Wednesday of the summer of 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.” He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol.” In a tweet Monday night about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6 insurrection Del Rio wondered why “the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property” doesn’t receive the the same scrutiny.