Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with allies in Germany and Spain in late June as he seeks to hold together the fragile coalition opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House announced Wednesday that Biden will travel to southern Germany on June 25 to attend a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world’s major industrialized nations. Biden will then go to Madrid on June 28 for a NATO meeting. The summits are being held around the four-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as the U.S. and its allies are being urged to send more advanced weaponry to Ukraine.