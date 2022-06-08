Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americans in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region, but Biden administration officials have played down the impact, saying there’s still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He’ll also deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.