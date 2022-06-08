6 Haitian men in Florida for Special Olympics go missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday that no foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating it as an isolated event. The men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen Monday near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held. According to Special Olympics organizers, five of the men are not Special Olympics athletes, and one is an adult with an intellectual disability.