107 students, teachers airlifted to safety in Austrian Alps

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say 107 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany had to be airlifted to safety after they followed an online map that directed them onto an unmarked and difficult trail. Police in the western state of Vorarlberg said more than 60 rescuers took part in the rescue late Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that the group became stuck on a ridge leading up to a summit after a teacher had found what was described as a “classic evening walk” using an internet search tool. The route was in fact partly suspended and involved sections that required climbing, firm shoes and Alpine experience. Police said the 99 students _ aged 12 to 14 _ and eight teachers were brought down by helicopter.