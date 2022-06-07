Spain takes first step towards battling prostitution

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain, one of the world’s leading markets for prostitution, is hoping to move towards cracking down on the practice. On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament took the first step by admitting for debate a ruling Socialist party proposal that would bring in fines for those use who pay for prostitutes. The bill does not make prostitution illegal but proposes prison terms of between three and six years as well as fines for pimps. Prostitution is legal and widely available in Spain. A 2011 U.N. report said the country was the third biggest center for prostitution in the world, behind Thailand and Puerto Rico.