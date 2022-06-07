Raytheon to establish global headquarters near Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies says it plans to establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The company says in a news release that the location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers.” The company is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts, but each of its four business units already have operations in Virginia. A spokesman says it does not expect the number of employees in Arlington to change significantly, and it will maintain its presence in Massachusetts. Raytheon’s announcement comes about a month after Boeing Co. disclosed plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.