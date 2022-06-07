Pope creates, staffs committee to guide future investments

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has announced the first appointments under his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy. He has tapped a trusted cardinal, Kevin Farrell, to head a new investment committee. Also named to the committee Tuesday were four outside financial experts from Britain, Germany, Norway and the U.S. Francis’ new reform went into effect Sunday. It calls for the creation of an investment committee to guarantee “the ethical nature of the Holy See’s securities investments according to the church’s social doctrine and at the same time their profitability, adequacy and risks.”