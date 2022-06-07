Police: DNA technology connects man to Florida serial rapes

By FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Advanced DNA technology helped detectives link the cases of six women to a man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” for a string of rapes back in the 1980s. Robert Koehler is currently jailed in Miami-Dade County, where he faces charges for assaulting a woman in the early ’80s as well. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Tuesday that Koehler may have committed 40 to 45 rapes, terrifying victims by breaking into their homes at night. He allegedly used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover his face — or their face — before assaulting them, tying them up and stealing items from their homes.