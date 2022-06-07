No apologies: Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her approach to Ukraine and Russia during her 16 years as leader of Germany. She said Tuesday that a much criticized 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time and she won’t apologize for her diplomatic efforts. In her first substantial comments since leaving office six months ago, Merkel said there was “no excuse” for Russia’s “brutal” attack on Ukraine and it was “a big mistake on Russia’s part.” Merkel rejected a suggestion that she and others engaged in appeasement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that ultimately enabled the invasion. She said diplomacy had to be tried, and added: “It is a matter of great sorrow that it didn’t succeed.”