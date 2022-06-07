Next UN assembly president warns world in dangerous crisis

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Hungarian Ambassador Csaba Korosi has been elected as the next president of the U.N. General Assembly. And he warned immediately after Tuesday’s vote that the world is in the throes of a dangerous crisis and the credibility of the United Nations is at stake. Korosi takes over the presidency of the 193-member world body in September. He notes that there is currently “a red alert” for the global climate and crises in food, energy and water supplies. In addition, he cites the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and warn that the global economy is nearing recession and sovereign debts are at an unprecedented level. On top of that, he says, the world’s conflicts are getting fiercer.