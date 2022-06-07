Mexican footbridge collapses as mayor inaugurates it

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream when the bridge collapsed, sending him and about two dozen people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge was made of wooden boards and metal chains, and had recently been remodeled. City council members and other local officials fell about 10 feet (3 meters) onto rocks and boulders on the streambed. About eight people were seriously injured. The governor of Morelos state, where Cuernavaca is located, said Tuesday the mayor’s wife and reporters were among those on the bridge when it fell.