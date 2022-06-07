Making music accessible the goal of Pearl scholarship winner

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

A musician who wants to make classical music more accessible to more diverse performers and audience members has been named this year’s recipient of a college scholarship founded in honor of slain Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. Joseph Weinberg plans to use the $2,000 Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship to major in music with a focus on double bass performance at The Juilliard School in New York. Pearl was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in January 2002 while researching a story on terrorism. He began his journalism career in western Massachusetts. Weinberg graduated from Pittsfield High School in Massachusetts last weekend.