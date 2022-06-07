Louisiana governor: Special session to draw new Congress map

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a special legislative session to draw new congressional district boundaries after a federal judge threw out a map adopted earlier this year. Meanwhile, the state’s top election official and legislative leaders have asked the judge to put her ruling on hold while they appeal. Unless it’s blocked by the courts, the six-day special session will begin June 15 and end June 20 — the deadline U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick set for drawing a new map. Opponents of the plan drawn up earlier this year by the Republican-led Legislature say the state should have included a second majority-black district.