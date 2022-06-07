Italian police seek Pakistanis tied to 2020 attack in Paris

MILAN (AP) — Authorities in the northwestern Italian port city of Genoa are executing arrest warrants on 14 Pakistani citizens linked to a man who stabbed two people in September 2020 outside the former offices in Paris of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine. Anti-terrorism investigators said the suspects are accused of criminal association with an international terror group, with direct links to the attacker, Zaher Hassan Mahmood. The 27-year-old seriously wounded the two victims in the attack outside the offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in 2015.